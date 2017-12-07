Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Possibly intoxicated woman, baby in home with no heat

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old woman on an endangering a child Tuesday after he did a welfare check at a home with no heat or electricity and found her passed out next to an infant in a baby seat.

Myra Rebecca Colby Duckworth, of Waco, is still being held in the Jasper County Jail on a state-jail felony endangering a child - criminal negligence charge.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a JCSO deputy was dispatched out to a home on County Road 350 to do a welfare check. The caller told the 911 dispatcher that a 5-week-old baby was in a house with no heat or electricity, and the mother was unresponsive.

When the JCSO deputies arrived on the scene, no one answered when they knocked, and the front door was locked. The 911 caller and two other people were in the front yard, and they told the deputy that Duckworth would not respond to her friends, and they were worried about her safety.

At that point, the two deputies entered the home through an unlocked back door and found an infant wrapped in a blanket that was in a baby seat. Duckworth was found lying on the floor under some clothes, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the interior of the home was cold and similar to the outside weather conditions. The Weather Channel said the temperature was 50 degrees Fahrenheit that day, the affidavit stated.

When one of the JCSO deputies asked Duckworth to sit up and asked her what she was doing, she allegedly acted disoriented and kept saying that she was “so cold” and waiting for a ride. Duckworth wasn’t sure how long she had been sleeping, the affidavit stated.

The deputy then told her to collect her things and the baby’s items, so she could leave the home and go someplace warmer and safer.

“She continued to stumble around the room and struggle with her balance,” the affidavit stated. “She repeatedly asked, ‘Where is he?’ but when I asked her who she was looking for, she could not say.”

The 911 caller retrieved the baby from the seat and said that the child’s diaper was wet and needed to be changed. The baby was then placed in one of the JCSO patrol units to warm up.

The deputy who wrote the probable cause affidavit stated that he believed Duckworth was under the influence of some substance at that time, and as a result, she was unable to care for the child.

“Due to Duckworth placing her child in danger by remaining in a frigid environment and failing to provide adequate care, I placed her under arrest for endangering the welfare of a child by criminal negligence.

Child Protective Services was notified. The probable cause affidavit did not say who took custody of the baby.

