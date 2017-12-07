SFA Kinesiology Department: Don't rely on one test to determine physical fitness

Ullman demonstrates a sit up, one of several tests to help people get a base level reading of their physical fitness. The service is free thru the SFA Kinesiology Department (Source: KTRE Staff)

Exercise Physiologist Jenna Rasner tries to do as many pushups as she can to test her endurance. (Source: KTRE Staff)

For many, good food and cheer are as much a part of the holidays as gift giving.

The over indulgence often leads to people wanting to get in shape. However, the definition of “In shape” is hard to determine without the proper physical fitness testing.

This week, Houston Texans J.J. Watt was named Sportsman of the Year by “Sports Illustrated.”

Yet a body mass test on Watt, you know, the formula based on height and weight you read while waiting for a doctor, will provide misleading results.

“If you look at a football player like J.J. Watt, he's going to have a body mass index that tells him he's obese,” said Dr. Dustin Joubert, an assistant professor of kinesiology at Stephen F. Austin State University. “Well, you know J.J. Watt is not obese.”

muscle mass inflates the weight-to-height ratio. That's why SFA kinesiology students measure body composition when assessing physical fitness.

"And separate basically the fat from the muscle in your arm,” said Morgan Ullman, a junior kinesiology major at SFA.

Measurements are made on a total of seven body locations. It's one of several physical fitness tests exercise physiologist Jenna Rasner was receiving free of charge Thursday. It's a service-learning project by SFA kinesiology majors.

"I think my fitness will be pretty good, but my measurements might be a little bit different,” Rasner said.

A combination of rhythm and endurance tests a person's cardio-respiratory fitness.

"It's just your oxygen consumption,” said Julian Tucker, a senior kinesiology major at SFA. How much oxygen you consume and how well you utilize it in your body."

Jenna didn’t miss a step.

Next muscle-skeletal strength was figured in part by how many push ups Jenna could manage.

"We compare it to norm reference standards for your age and gender, and we can give you some valuable feedback where you stand,” Joubert said.

"Your endurance is excellent,” Isan Bazan, a senior kinesiology major at SFA told Rasner. “Your curl ups are average."

It was good news, but what about that dreaded skin fold?

"Came out to 26.5,” Bazan told Rasner. “Your rate is in the poor category."



“My nature is I have more muscle than fat mass, and I'm short too, so my BMI is already overweight, so you can already tell I'm not overweight,” Rasner said.

Move over J.J. Watt.

The health-related physical fitness testing is free. They take about a half an hour to go through. Anyone interested should contact Dr. Dustin Joubert.

