Day to remember: Lufkin veteran recalls Pearl Harbor Day

Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Trinity man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in November.More >>
Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Trinity man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in November.More >>
Angelina County deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Angelina County deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
A Trinity woman has been arrested following a CPS investigation in which her baby tested positive for meth.More >>
A Trinity woman has been arrested following a CPS investigation in which her baby tested positive for meth.More >>
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County has died.More >>
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County has died.More >>
A Crockett man is speaking out after three of his whitetail deer were illegally killed on his property Sunday.More >>
A Crockett man is speaking out after three of his whitetail deer were illegally killed on his property Sunday.More >>