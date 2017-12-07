Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 12/07/17

Lonestar Charlie’s at 1910 E. Denman: 8 demerits for can opener needed to be cleaned, misuse of hand sink, and raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food.

Applebee’s 9609 S. Medford: 7 demerits for knives on rack not clean, general clean of excess ice needed in walk-in freezer, gasket needed for walk-in freezer door, damaged ceiling near walk-in cooler, light shield needed to be re-secured, and ice scoop rack needed to be repaired or replaced.

IHOP at 4600 S. Medford: 4 demerits for bare-handed contact with ready-to-eat food and leak at hand sink near make table needed to be repaired.

Lufkin BBQ at 203 S. Chestnut: 1 demerit for leak at counter ice bin cabinet needed to be repaired.

Cracker Barrel at 2302 S. First: 0 demerits.

Newk’s at 2906 Brentwood: 0 demerits.