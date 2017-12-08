One injured in Angelina County stabbing

Angelina County deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Sheriff's officials say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Connie Lane.

As of Friday morning, the victim's name had not been released. Officials say the victim is a 39-year-old white male.

Ruth Clark, 31, of Lufkin, was arrested at the scene and is charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. She was booked in to the Angelina County Jail, and she was released later Thursday night after she posted a bail amount of $25,000.

