Trinity woman accused of exposing child to meth

A Trinity woman has been arrested following a CPS investigation in which her baby tested positive for meth.

Bonnie Elizabeth Taylor, 24, is charged with second-degree endangering a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, Trinity police learned from CPS in July that a nine-month-old baby tested positive for meth exposure. Taylor also had tested positive for the drug.

Police obtained a warrant for Taylor’s arrest in August and she was arrested on the charge on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.