Heading into Longview game, Lufkin players call Quick's punt 'Play of the Year'

Through the course of a football game there are over 100 plays executed. Many times punts are an afterthought.

The punting abilities of Max Quick took center stage when the Panthers took on #3 Spring Westfield last wee as the team looked to advance to the state quarterfinals.

With under a minute left in the game, the Panthers lead 14-11. The team wass forced to punt the ball. Senior Max Quick found himself in a tense situation.

The snap was sent sailing over his head about 15 yards behind him.

"We practice it during the week all the time," Quick said. "I was just trying to keep it away from the guys running at me. When I got it off I did not see where it went. I heard the crowd go crazy and I knew it had to be good."

Quick was able to pin the Mustangs inside the 20 with under a minute left. Lineman Jacourtney Calvin would then get a sack to seal the game for Lufkin.

"We practice it all week, but fourth quarter with one minute left in the game you have people breathing down on you," Head Coach Todd Quick said. "I was very proud. He didn't panic. He did what he was coached to do."

Jermiah Davis is on the punt team and did not see the bad snap but he did see Quick scrambling and get the punt off.

"That was the best play I have seen in my life," Davis said. "It was play of the year. It motivated us to go out there and finish the job."

Malik Jackson is used to getting the attention for his great catches and highlight reel touchdowns. He was more impressed with the kick.

"I knew he had it," Jackson said. " That play wa huge because without him we are not where we are now."

Quick and the Panthers will play Longview tomorrow at SFA. Kickoff is at 2 pm.