Trinity man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Trinity man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in November.

Joshua Taylor Beasley, 18, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Investigator Randy Wheeler said the girl on Nov. 29 said she was sexually assaulted by Beasley on Nov. 19.

Wheeler said the girl told a friend at church, who in turn told an adult, who then reported it to the sheriff’s office.

Wheeler said a forensic interview was conducted with the girl and she gave a consistent testimony. They also spoke with Beasley. Wheeler said Beasley did not confess to the crime, but he did admit to other inappropriate behavior regarding the girl.

Beasley was arrested on the charge on Wednesday.

