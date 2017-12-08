Affidavit: Man sexually assaulted young girl multiple times at Nacogdoches County home

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old man Thursday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl multiple times over the course of a month and a half.

Dwayne Scott Steel, of Henderson, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 charge, and a Class C misdemeanor driving with license invalid charge. His bail amount has been set at $250,000 for the sexual assault charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was taken to Harold’s House in Nacogdoches for a forensics interview on Nov. 29. The girl allegedly told the interviewer that Steel sexually assaulted her at a home in Nacogdoches County multiple times over the course of a month and a half.

A Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department investigator obtained the arrest warrant for Steel on Nov. 30.

