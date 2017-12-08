Christmas Home Tour raises money to promote historic Nacogdoches

Friends of Historic Nacogdoches use proceeds from the Christmas Tour of Homes to erect statues of historic figures throughout Nacogdoches. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The old and the new will be shown off on Saturday at the Christmas Tour of homes in Nacogdoches.



It's the Friends of Historic Nacogdoches organization’s biggest fundraiser. The funds raised tomorrow will dictate the success of future projects.



Sid and Colleen Abernathy will graciously open up their home to hundreds of visitors Saturday afternoon.

"I tell you what. I grew up here from the second grade on,” said Sid Abernathy. “This house was built in 1966, and it's just home to me. It always has been."

when Sid inherited the home from his mother, Virginia Abernathy, the couple decided to make it their own home.

"I always loved this house, and I adored his mother, of course,” said Colleen Abernathy.

The transition included major updates while holding onto the past.

"I think when they knocked down the first wall, you had a little bit of a panic moment,” Colleen Abernathy said.

The home and four others on the tour symbolize that supporting and promoting the historic resources in the oldest town in Texas doesn't mean living in the past. Friends of historic Nacogdoches uses its fund to actually bring lots of new sites to town.

Christmas tour of homes chair-"our primary project is statue projects in town,” said Charles Bradberry. “You see statues of many major figures that have been involved in Nacogdoches since the very beginning."

In addition, cemetery and downtown tours are conducted by the friends of historic Nacogdoches, but it's the home tour that raises the most money and attracts the most visitors.

"Twenty or 25 percent of the people actually come from other cities,” Bradberry said Dallas, Houston."

The Convention and Visitors Bureau sees the value in that.

"It's their plan to try to make this a more regional event or statewide event this coming year,” Bradberry said.

The Friends of Historic Nacogdoches compromise when enhancing the city's history. So did Sid and Colleen.

"We worked together good as a pair,” Sid Abernathy said. “Colleen picked out all the colors and designs, and I just agreed with it."

The Christmas Tour of Homes is tomorrow from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. They can be picked up at the Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau or at any of the homes on this years' tour.

