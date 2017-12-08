Community Christmas service in Nacogdoches set for Saturday

The non-denomination outdoor service is held at Nacogdoches High School's Dragon Stadium. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Nacogdoches Night of Christmas Praise and Worship attracted over 1400 people last year. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The community service is popular for youth groups to attend. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Many in Deep East Texas are expected to fill the stands Saturday night for an outdoor Christmas service in Nacogdoches

It's hosted by more than two dozen area churches of different denominations. That’s twice the number of organizers from last year.

In 2016, the event drew more than 1,400 people, and that number is also expected to grow.

It's a family event with hot cocoa and cookies.

You're invited to attend the Nacogdoches Night of Christmas Praise and Worship. It all starts at 7 p.m. at NHS Dragon Stadium. Admission is free.

