Nacogdoches man who assaulted, injured his grandmother, aunt agrees to 40 years

A 39-year-old Nacogdoches man who assaulted his elderly grandmother and his aunt during an argument agreed to a plea bargain deal of 40 years in prison Monday morning.

James Leo Lacy appeared in Judge Edwin Klein’s 420th Judicial District Court Monday morning for a plea bargain hearing. As part of the plea deal, Lacy pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony injury to the elderly charge.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jones said that Lacy was originally charged with four felony counts against two different victims for an incident that occurred in July of 2015. Jones said the other three counts were dropped as part of the plea deal.

“The defendant got into an argument with his grandmother and aunt, which turned physical. Mr. Lacy's actions caused serious injury to Victorine Gregory, his grandmother, and significant injury to his aunt, Linda Gregory,” Jones said. “After discussion with law enforcement and the family of the defendant, who were the victim's in this case, the offer of 40 years was made to the defendant.”

When Lacy was arrested, he was originally charged with first-degree felony injury to elderly, second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Class A misdemeanor interfering with an emergency call, and Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Back in 2015, Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department said that NPD officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in progress at a home in the 2000 block of Sutton Street Thursday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found that Lacy had assaulted two women, ages 55 and 77, Handy said.

The two women were taken to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, Handy said.

Lacy allegedly struggled with the officers when they tried to take him into custody. Handy said Lacy also resisted when the NPD officers went to put him in the back of a patrol unit, causing them to force him to get inside.

Handy said the interfering with an emergency phone call charge stemmed from the fact that Lacy physically tried to keep one of the victims from calling 911.

“Our office would like to thank law enforcement for their diligent work on this case and the medical professionals who treated both Victorine Gregory and Linda Gregory for their professionalism and willingness to testify in this case,” Jones said. “We would also like to express our condolences to the family for what they had to endure, but also express our gratitude for their willingness to testify against the defendant. This was not an easy thing for his family to do: they expressed that they loved James but that he had to take responsibility for his actions and suffer the consequences of the same.”

