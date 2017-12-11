Houston County affidavit: Man, others stole camper trailer, items in it valued at $4.25K

Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old man on Dec. 7, in connection to allegations that he and several other people stole a 1969 Mobile Scout camping trailer and its contents, which included deer feeders, deer stands, game cameras, hunting clothes, and a BBQ pit.

The trailer and the items in it had an estimated total value of $4,250, according to the probable cause affidavit.

J. Adam Hunt, of New Caney, was booked in to the Houston County Jail on Dec. 7 on a state-jail felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000 charge. He was released the next day after he posted a collective bail amount of $12,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit East Texas News obtained Monday, an HCSO deputy received word on Nov. 3 that someone had bought a stolen 1969 Mobile scout camper trailer from a home in Grapeland. The person also allegedly said that stolen property was still at the residence.

When HCSO deputies went to the residence in the 200 block of FM 2423, the found several items that had been reported stolen, including a 2007 30-foot Frontier Box trailer, the probable cause affidavit stated.

The home owner told the deputy that Hunt and several other people had borrowed a trailer from another person on Aug. 29 and used it to bring the camper trailer and other stolen property to his house, the affidavit stated. The home owner also allegedly said that one of the people told him he was the owner of the property, and he was intending to sell all of it for money.

A few days later, the camper trailer was gone, the man told HCSO deputies.

Further investigation revealed that Hunt and the other suspects went to a property on County Road 2120, where they cut the lock on the gate to gain access to the property.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the contents of the camper trailer included deer feeders, deer stands, game cameras, hunting clothes, a BBQ pit, a custom oval fire pit, an electric heater, stainless steel deer hangers, a knife, and a propane bottle.

