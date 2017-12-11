Alto ISD reassigns head coach/athletic director

The Alto Yellowjackets are in need of a new head coach and athletic director.



Alto ISD Superintendent Kerry Birdwell confirmed the district is looking for someone to fill the positions held by Paul Gould.

"Mr. Gould is still with the district," Birdwell said. "He has been reassigned in the district."



Gould has been with the program for over a decade and became head coach in 2012.



"I have the upmost respect for Paul and what he has done with our district and program,"Birdwell said.



Birdwell said it is unclear if Gould will continue to coach and that depended on whoever comes in. He also said Gould was in good standing with the district but could not comment on what led to the move.

Alto went 5-7 this year, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Lovelady.

