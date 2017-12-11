Nacogdoches soldier reunites with parents at National Finals Rodeo

New evidence in the case of the human remains found just north of the Erin community in Jasper County may help authorities identify the person.More >>
New evidence in the case of the human remains found just north of the Erin community in Jasper County may help authorities identify the person.More >>
As a nation, the Department of Education released numbers that the rate of high school graduates is at an all-time high in 2017.More >>
As a nation, the Department of Education released numbers that the rate of high school graduates is at an all-time high in 2017.More >>
Road work began today on Highway 59 South at Loop 224 in Nacogdoches.More >>
Road work began today on Highway 59 South at Loop 224 in Nacogdoches.More >>
It was a successful surprise homecoming for one Nacogdoches soldier. It also created a touching moment at last week's "national finals rodeo" in Las Vegas, one that an East Texas family will be talking about for a long time. Of all the rodeos and county fairs Nacogdoches County Expo Director Anita Scott has planned, she can't top her last big event. "It was a total surprise to him,” Scott said. “He had no idea that he was coming." For on...More >>
It was a successful surprise homecoming for one Nacogdoches soldier. It also created a touching moment at last week's "national finals rodeo" in Las Vegas, one that an East Texas family will be talking about for a long time. Of all the rodeos and county fairs Nacogdoches County Expo Director Anita Scott has planned, she can't top her last big event. "It was a total surprise to him,” Scott said. “He had no idea that he was coming." For on...More >>
The Alto Yellowjackets are in need of a new head coach and athletic director.More >>
The Alto Yellowjackets are in need of a new head coach and athletic director.More >>