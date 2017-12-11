TxDOT starts construction project at intersection of US 59, Nacogdoches loop

Crews are resurfacing the area. Motorists advised to use caution. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Several lane closures will happen over the course of the week at Highway 59 and Loop 224 south. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Road work began today on Highway 59 South at Loop 224 in Nacogdoches.

Crews were grinding up the roadway in preparation for a new surface at the signal light.

Daily lane closures will happen throughout the week. Today, the inside, southbound lane was closed.

Work should be completed within the week.

