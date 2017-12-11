Huntington High School implements programs to keep 100% graduation rate

The Department of Education released national numbers that show the rate of high school graduates is at an all-time high in 2017.

East Texas News talked to one Deep East Texas high school who's contributing to that record with a 100-percent graduation rate.

“We love those kids,” said Huntington High School Principal Shane Stover.

The staff at Huntington High School go above and beyond to make sure each student walking the halls leaves with a diploma in their hand.

“It's easy to teach the kids that school comes easy to them, or they might make good grades, but it's the kids who really need that extra push that we have to spend that extra time on,” Stover said.

Principal Stover created the "Big D" program reaching out to students who aren't involved in extracurricular activities and partnering them with a teacher.

“Just simple stuff like checking on them once a week. Asking them how your week was, how was your weekend, and hey how are your grades doing, or did you go talk to that teacher,” Stover said.

This helped create a relationship with students that they can come to school and look forward to.

They’ve also had success through their “house built five program."

“There’s more than just the math, science, and social studies. There's actually more electives that interest the students. I believe that's got a lot to do with kids sticking with it and staying in high school to graduate,” Stover said.

In 2013, the legislature adopted a new graduation plan that focused on college career and career aspects.

“They’re getting prepared for not only success in the classroom, and that's important if they move onto college, but getting ready for success and career as well,” said Lauren Callahan, a spokesperson for The Texas Education Agency.

The TDA said their goal is to prepare every child in the state of Texas, ensuring education programs that have Texas graduation rate at an 89.1 percent. That’s five percent more than the national rate.

We want to make sure that we are preparing students to be productive members of our society after they leave our Texas public school society,” said Callahan.

According to Stover that's what being an educator is all about.

“I think that's part of our job not to be cliché, but we're here for kids and we see the benefit of kids having a high school diploma,” Stover said.

Stover said their credit recovery program has a lot to do with students staying in school.

With this program, students can retake a course online and still remain in their present classes and graduate on time

