San Augutsine Wolves draw inspiration from 2003 title when preparing for Thursday's state-semifinal

If the San Augustine Wolves can stay perfect they would be able to bring home the school's second state championship. The task is harder then just saying they will do it.

All year the team has been tested by quality opponents and all year the wolves have sent them home with losses. The team is a perfect 14-0. Refugio, their semi-final opponent has just one loss on the year and has the experience of playing in a big game. They have gone to state the past two seasons and won it all last year.

Head Coach Marty Murr has experience with state titles, dating back to his time in Alto. He knows they are not easy to come by so he has pushed his team.

"We come out here on this field and practice hard everyday," senior safety Samarion Cartwright said. "[We are] trying to get better. "

Everyday the players step on the field, they are reminded of past success. The bottom of the scoreboard honors the 2003 squad that won it all. Inside the school, the UIL trophy is proudly put on display along with a gold football with every players name on the base. The seniors on this year's team were only three when the school brought home the trophies. Still, they feel they are part of the history and have a duty to carry on the legacy by bringing home another title.

"I had a felling that we were going to be pretty good," defensive tackle Zay Harrison said. "Everybody was working hard and doing their best during the off season and doing the best they can do."

This is the biggest game any of the team has played in and Murr is just trying to keep the boys relaxed.

"We are just trying to play one game at a time and doing the best we can do," Murr said.

That formula has worked so far.

"That is what we have dreamed of since we were little kids," Harrison said. "I have always dreamed of being on a state team. I talked to a lot of players that were on that team and they all have very encouraging words and it just a good atmosphere around town. "

"We are going to be like them," Cartwright said. "In junior high we knew we were going to be good coming up. We are in like a dream. "

Playing a team as good as the Bobcats can cause concern but the players are just focusing on what is in their control.

"I looked at the file and they are just like us," Cartwright said. They are good. "It does create a lot of butterflys but we are just as good as them."

Murr is telling the team to just focus on the plan that has worked all year and another trophy could soon be added to the case.

"We have to show up and we have to play well and not let the moment be too big," Murr said. ["Just] play like we have all year."

San Augustine and Refugio will meet for the right to go to state on Thursday night at the Berry Center in Cypress, just west of Houston. Kickoff is set for 7 pm.

