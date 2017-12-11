Harris' big numbers nab him second Southland Player of the Week honors

From SFA Athletics

FRISCO, Texas - For the second time in 2017-18, Stephen F. Austin men's basketball sophomore Kevon Harris took home the title of Southland Conference Player of the Week. The news was made official Monday afternoon in a press release issued by the league office.

With his second selection as the league's Player of the Week, Harris becomes the first SFA men's basketball player to secure at least two Southland Conference Player of the Week honors in the same season since Thomas Walkup won the league's weekly award on two occasions in the 2015-16 campaign.

Putting forth what was unquestionably the best two-game stretch of his career, Harris helped propel SFA to a pair of big-time wins. Wednesday night in Ruston, La., the Ellenwood, Ga., product finished 10-of-11 from the field and netted the game-winning score with less than five seconds to go as SFA became just the fifth visiting team in the last five-plus seasons to score a road win at Louisiana Tech. Headed into that tilt, Louisiana Tech's RPI stood at 20.

In all, Harris finished with 25 points and three rebounds in a victory which marked SFA's first win over a top-20 RPI team since defeating West Virginia in the 2016 NCAA Tournament and the first win over a top-20 RPI foe by the Southland Conference this season.

Harris' scorching hot shooting touch continued Saturday afternoon against Rice when the sophomore established a new career high with 31 points in the 'Jacks' romp over the Owls. In 31 minutes off the bench, Harris drilled eight three-pointers - the third-most in a single game in program history and the most by an SFA player in 24 years.

Against Rice, Harris connected on 11 of his 19 field goals. For the week, the sophomore shot 70-percent (21-of-30) from the field, 78.6-percent (11-of-14) from long range and 75-percent (3-of-4) from the foul line, pushing him to third in the league in scoring at 17.5 points per game.

Thanks in part to the play of Harris, SFA managed to continue its best start to a season since 2012-13 and owns a 9-1 record through its first 10 games. Another inegral component of the 'Jacks' hot start has been the team's defense. SFA leads the nation in three statistical categories including total steals (132), steals per game (13.2) and turnovers forced per game (23.60).

Harris and the rest of the 'Jacks won't be back in action until Saturday, but when they do it will start a stretch of two games in four days against SEC adversaries. At noon on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., SFA will do battle with LSU for the first time in program history. The game will be televised nationwide on the SEC Network.