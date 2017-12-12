Lufkin High School offers meningitis shots for college-ready seniors

Michael Calhoun, a Lufkin High School senior, might not have decided yet on which college he plans on applying to, but,signing up for a free meningitis shot was an easy choice.

"It gives you a step ahead on the college application procedure because you have to get it done for college, so it's nice to get it done early," Calhoun said. "And, it's cheaper if you do it early too."

According to Director of Counseling Julie McManus, the clinic was started in 2016 at Lufkin High School, after the campus receiving a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

"With Gear Up last year, they started the shot clinics in the fall and in the spring," McManus said. "And, it was just something that was sustainable that we were able to do and to continue to offer."

Angelina College President Michael Simon said that since a large number of Lufkin High School's students choose to enroll at Angelina College, they were quick to help fund the clinic.

"It's one of the few things that are required to attend college that you cannot pay with financial aid," Simon said. "And so, it's particularly important to remove that barrier and give students the opportunity to enroll at the institution."

Lufkin's Kiwanis Club provided funding for the first time for this year's December clinic. Lin Lentz, the president of Lufkin's Kiwanis Club, said that this clinic fits right along with what his organization supports.

"We want to make sure they all have the chance to go on and achieve their full potential," Lentz said. "Kiwanis is really all about supporting those programs and making sure the kids get all the education they can."

The clinic is associated closely with Lufkin High School's GO CENTER, a program that has helped students transition to college since 1992.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.