Angelina County Commissioners approve contract renewal for inmate healthcare provider

The Angelina County Commissioners Court approved renewing a contract of a healthcare provider who offers their services to county jail inmates.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office said Southern Healthcare Partners have been providing services since 2014. The renewed contract will cost $299,336.

"With inmates, you don't know from one day to the next, what we're going to get into the jail. Whatever the case may be, we have to address it either it be a cold or flu or cancer, it has to be treated," said Stacey Fredieu, the Angelina County Jail warden. "They have rights just like we have rights."

The new contract will provide coverage to approximately 250 inmates.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.