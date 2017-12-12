Old navy hosts shopping spree for 100 Deep East Texas kids

Decorations won't be the only thing difficult for flood victims to enjoy this Holiday season.

That’s why some retail stores in Deep East Texas gave families impacted by Hurricane Harvey, a little bit of Christmas spending money.

“I feel thankful. Thankful, welcomed, and happy,” said one of the selected shoppers.

Old Navy was one of three stores selected to host the shopping spree.

This was put on by everybody that shopped with Old Navy across the nation on Black Friday,” said general manager, Stormy Hannah. The cozy socks that were purchased funded this for us to be able to do this.”

The cozy sock fundraiser raised $10,000 and this money was used towards the shopping spree.

My parents kept asking me what I wanted for Christmas and I said some good clothes for school,” said Nathan Callaway, a selected shopper. “Now that I was given $100 for a shopping spree they didn't have to buy it and we saved a lot of money.”

Not only was this shopping experience a blessing for the children and parents, but it was also a stress reliever.

“It's a break because I haven't really been able to get them any school clothes,” said a parent, Yaming Callaway.

After shopping kids took pictures with the chick fil- a cow while enjoying some pizza.

“It's fun and the kids have all got this astounding look on their faces,” said CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas. “The parents are very appreciative.”

More than anything the kids are thankful this Christmas season.

The difficult selection process of picking who got to go on the shopping spree was decided by the child’s school.

