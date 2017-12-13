Affidavit: Intoxicated Lufkin woman involved in crash let 7-year-old son drive

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 41-year-old woman on Dec. 8 in connection to allegations that she was intoxicated when she let her 7-year-old son drive her car, which crashed into a business on Timberland Drive.

Carrie Lynn Fink, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on two state-jail felony charges - endangering a child and driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the car. She was released from the jail on Monday after she posted a collective bail amount of $4,000.

According to the arrest affidavits, a Lufkin Police Department officer made contact with Fink at 1005 S. Timberland Drive after she was involved in a one-vehicle wreck on Dec. 8. Her brown Honda CRV collided with a fence that bordered the property at 1005 S. Timberland Drive.

Fink allegedly displayed signs of intoxication that included having glassy and bloodshot eyes and being unstable when she tried to walk. When the LPD officer got to the scene, he found Fink and the 7-year-old girl sitting at a table at the business.

Fink admitted to drinking wine before she drove, and she had a “strong odor of alcohol emitting from her person,” the affidavit stated. She also allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol and letting her son sit in her lap to drive.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.