Raccoon falls into Angelina County Adult Probation Department office

Angelina County’s Community Supervision and Corrections Department had a four-legged intruder Tuesday.

The county’s adult probation department posted pictures of a raccoon that fell through the ceiling of one of its offices on its Facebook page.

“Meet the CSCD’s new employee (temporary employee),” the post stated. “Poor thing must have been looking for a warm bed, but ended up falling through our ceiling. Grateful it did not happen during business hours."

The post went on to say that the raccoon was “very cute but very agitated, so he had to go.”

The post also thanked the woman from the City of Lufkin’s Animal Control Department who came to corral the four-legged burglar.

“See you in the wild, little buddy,” the post stated.

