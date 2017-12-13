Raccoon falls into Angelina County Adult Probation Department office

Angelina County’s Community Supervision and Corrections Department had a four-legged intruder Tuesday.More >>
Lufkin police have arrested a man after his girlfriend’s daughter tested positive for drug exposure.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 41-year-old woman on Dec. 8 in connection to allegations that she was intoxicated when she let her 7-year-old son drive her car, which crashed into a business on Timberland Drive.More >>
The Angelina County Commissioners Court approved renewing a contract of a healthcare provider who offers their services to county jail inmates.More >>
