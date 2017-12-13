Lufkin couple accused of exposing child to drugs

Lufkin police have arrested a man after his girlfriend’s daughter tested positive for drug exposure.

Saquincy Lamar Davis, 35, of Lufkin, is charged with state-jail felony endangering a child. His girlfriend, Asia Jones, 35, of Lufkin, has been in jail since the investigation began on Oct. 19 on probation revocations and a drug charge. She has since been charged with the same endangering a child charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, police received a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Doda Street in Hudson. When they went to the home, they arrested Davis on an outstanding traffic warrant and Jones on a revocation warrant. They also contacted CPS to take a two-year-old child into custody.

According to the affidavit, police then searched the home and found the following items which could be considered dangerous for a child:

A marijuana grinder with marijuana residue on the living room floor.

Marijuana pipe with residue on the kitchen counter.

Marijuana “roaches” in an ashtray on a small table in a bedroom.

Marijuana roaches on a couch in the living room.

A pound of marijuana in a black bag in a recliner in the living room.

Open bottle of wine on a shelf in the rear bedroom.

Broken glass on the floor in the rear bedroom.

On Nov. 15, police received lab results of the hair sample from the child and the test showed the child had been exposed to various drugs.

Police obtained for Davis’ arrest on Nov. 27. He was arrested on Dec. 8 and posted bond on Dec. 9. Jones remains in jail. Court records show Jones pleaded guilty to violating her probation and she has been sentenced to five years in prison.

According to a previous report, Jones received probation for leaving her children at an Easter party in 2012. Police said she had no intent to return and pick up the children, aged 4 and 7.

