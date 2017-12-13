TxDOT approves new speed limit for portion of Nacogdoches loop

From the Texas Department of Transportation

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - A change in the speed limit for a portion of US 59/SL 224 in Nacogdoches County has been approved.

The lower speed limit will include the area between US 59/SL 224 and SH 7 West. The speed limit will be reduced from 65 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour.

A speed study was done in the area and the recommendation to lower the speed was approved by the Nacogdoches City Council. The new speed limit will be enforceable once signs are set.

Motorists are urged to stay alert to the lower speed limit as they enter and exit US 59 and SL 224 within the .749 mile affected area.

