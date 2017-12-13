Affidavits: 3 Polk County couples arrested after their children tested positive for meth

Detectives and deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three couples on child endangerment charges last week in connection to allegations that children in their respective homes tested positive for drugs.

When the PCSO detectives went to serve warrants on one of the couples at a home in the Indian Springs subdivision, they found meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Madelyn Paige Burleson, 27, and Earl Buster Matthews, 41, both of Livingston, were each charged with two felonies - endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams. Matthews was also charged with two misdemeanor driving with license invalid charges, a misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility charge, and a misdemeanor failure to appear charge.

According to the affidavits, Burleson and Matthews’ son, who is under the age of 1, ingested methamphetamine and tested positive for the drug during a test ordered by Child Protective Services.

“Affiant shall show parents Madalyne Burleson and Earl Matthews provided an environment which was unsafe for the child, who obviously could not take full care of themselves,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit also stated that Burleson and Matthews tested positive for meth in “high amounts.”

According to one of the affidavits, PCSO detectives went to serve the child endangerment warrants on the couple at a home in the 100 block of Debbie in the Indian Springs subdivision on Dec. 7. After Burleson and Matthews were taken into custody, Matthews allegedly told one of the detectives that they would find meth at that location.

A search of the home turned up meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, the affidavit stated.

Enriqeta Reyes and Epitacio Capetillo, 43, both of Goodrich, were arrested and charged with felony child endangerment after their grandson, who is under the age of 3 tested positive for meth during a test ordered by CPS officials. The affidavit also says they put their daughter, who requires constant care because of a head injury, in danger as well.

Chelsea Neoma Galardi, 20, and Jeffery Ryan Price, 26, both of Livingston, were both charged with felony child endangerment after their child, who is younger than 3, tested positive for meth, the affidavit stated. Galardi and Price also allegedly tested positive for “high amounts” of meth.

