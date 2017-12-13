Lufkin man shares heartbreak after house is vandalized

A Lufkin man shared his heartbreak after someone vandalized his home of 33 years, destroying most of his family's history.

“It's pitiful, and I couldn't feature somebody doing me that way,” said homeowner, Howard Hartnett. “Because I’d never hurt anyone.”

On Sunday afternoon, Howard Hartnett’s son noticed something strange coming from his father's house.

“There's a light out front, said Mike Barnett, Howard's son. “It’s never on, but I happened to see it from the pasture.”

So Hartnett took a peek through the bedroom window and saw what he calls a catastrophe.

“They broke into the house and destroyed all the material antiques that my mother had for years and years. They just destroyed a lot of family history," said Hartnett.

One of those antiques was a piece of art work his mother painted herself.

“You can see where they knocked a hole in it, and they threw eggs on it. She painted this before she got sick,” Hartnett said.

The suspects destroyed many valuables that his wife collected throughout the years.

Hartnett said after serving during World War II he bought this house and never imagined something like this happening.

"I mean I won't throw nothing away, but we've got to work and get it back together,” Hartnett said.

A fingerprint left on the microwave is what investigators with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office believe can help find the crooks.

"If it's of a person who has been fingerprinted before, we possibly can find the identity of that,” said Captain Alton Lenderman with the ACSO.

However, even if the crook is brought to justice the memories of his late wife who passed away cannot be brought back.

The family said the suspects didn't steal any belongings from the home, ruling it an act of vandalism.

If you have any information about this crime you're asked to contact the Angelina County Sheriff's Office or submit a tip anonymously to Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

