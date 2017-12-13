Angel Trees provide Christmas cheer for children

Representatives of three agencies that provide for children needs loaded their vehicles for home deliveries. (Source: KTRE Staff)

There's no shortage of generous businesses and churches across East Texas that sponsor Angel Trees.

Staff and volunteers collected numerous gifts for 74 “angels” or kids in need as part of Nacogdoches Medical Center’s Angel Tree.

The hand-wrapped gifts were presented to CASA, Crossover Counseling, and Head sSart. All the agencies serve children.

"I tell ya, we get so much more out of it than what we put into it,” said Jeff Patterson, the CEO of Nacogdoches Medical Center. “I had so much fun working with my own personal kids on our two angels, and understanding that there are 74 more kids that will have a happy Christmas means a lot to all of us."

This will be Patterson’s last Angel Tree in Nacogdoches as he prepares a move to Arizona to operate tenet hospitals there. He's confident the Angel Tree mission will carry on.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.