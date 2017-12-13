Tenaha looking to punch ticket to state with another dominating performance

The Tenaha Tigers are where many people expected them to be. That being one win from playing for a state championship.

The Tigers will play Burton on Thursday night in Crockett with the winner going to the 2A DII state Championship next Thursday in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. Tenaha was expected to do well all year and the team has not disappointed.

This year, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 733-77. They started the year with a one point win over Joaquin. After that, there was not a game where Tenaha won by less than 19 points. The Tigers won their 9th regional title in 25 years last week when they shut out district rival Timpson 59-0. The Tigers have won two state championships in four previous trips.

"Nobody is going to win without talent," Head Coach Craig Horn said. "I don't care who you are; the Dallas Cowboys, The University of Texas or Tenaha. You got to have talent to win."

A third state title has been the goal since the beginning of summer workouts.

"We just want to make the big moments and go to the big stage," middle linebacker Tavoris Giles said. "We have our chance to do that this year."

The Tigers are going into their state semi-final with the same plan they have had all year.

"We need to play the same way and get a shutout if we can," Giles said.

The team knows the competition is tough with just four teams left in the competition.

"We cannot come out flat," quarterback CJ Horn said. "We have to limit their points and try to get them to turnover the ball."

Tenaha has always been great but their is something different about this team.

"We don't really have that dude that gets talked about," running back Onterio Thompson said. "We are basically a team. They were just one play then."

With a third state title for the small community in sight, the 17 seniors know they will have to leave it all on the field and hold nothing back.

"This is my last year and the only time I get to compete for a state championship so I am going to give it my all," Thompson said.

