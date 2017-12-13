SFA looks to pull off upset over LSU this weekend

The SFA Lumberjacks basketball team is sitting at 9-1 and has a big road test this weekend against Louisiana State University.

The team will travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday to take on the Tigers in a game that will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network.

SFA is entering the contest with three big winds over Louisiana- Monroe, Louisiana Tech and Rice. The team knows a road win over LSU will go a long way in a possible NCAA Tournament birth.

"The Selection committee puts such an emphasis on road wins," Keller said. "If we can get one of these next two then we are in good shape. If you think back to those past tournament teams here they were able to get the 12 seed because they picked up good road wins."

Keller said don't count out the Jacks.

"Upsets happen in college basketball," Keller said. "That is why you play the game. We have been upset. Last year we lost two games here I thought we should have won. I'm sure when LSU and Missouri put us on the schedule they thought they are not going to lose. We don't go into any game thinking we are going to lose. Our guys are confident."

The team has three games left before opening up conference play and Keller feels they are where he expected.

"There are three phases to a season and we are wrapping up the first phase," Keller said. "I think we are where I thought we would be. Hopefully we can steal one on the road."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.