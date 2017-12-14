Angelina Lady Roadrunners move into Top 20 rankings

From AC Athletics

A 10-game winning streak and a 4-0 start in one of the nation’s toughest conference was bound to get someone’s attention eventually.

Head coach Byron Coleman’s Angelina College Lady Roadrunners enter the holiday break on a sizzling, 10-game winning streak – including four straight wins to open conference play – behind strong defensive play and an opportunistic offense.

Earlier this week, the Lady Roadrunners made their first appearance of the season in the national polls’ Top 20, reaching No. 19 in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I rankings. AC had climbed to the 24th spot the previous week.

AC, at 10-2, 4-0, has scored at an 85-points-per-game clip – 1st in Region XIV – while allowing a measly 52.7 points per game throughout the season. And while the team’s scoring leaders are Natasha Mack (23.5 ppg), Angelica Darcus (12 ppg), Mia Perkins (9.5 ppg) and Priscilla Murray (9.3 ppg), the team’s offensive strength lies in its willingness and ability to share: Every player in the lineup has managed to crack the stat sheets in assists – also good enough for first in the conference.

The Lady Roadrunners’ last loss occurred on Nov. 4 against No. 4 Tallahassee College. The team’s last win of the semester occurred last Wednesday at Bossier Parish, when five AC players scored in double figures in a 100-72 win over the Lady Cavaliers. Murray finished with 20 points after dropping four three pointers, and Mack added 16 points. Mia Williams led the team with eight assists.

AC’s ladies will resume action on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against Temple College in Waco. The team’s next home game is Saturday, Jan. 6 against San Jacinto College.