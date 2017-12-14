Hudson police ID teen girl who died Thursday from injuries sustained in wreck

Two people were injured in a wreck in Angelina County Wednesday evening, and according to police, one of those people has died.

According to the Hudson police chief, the wreck, involving a pick-up truck and a passenger car, happened on Highway 94 at Farm-to-Market 1194, north of Hudson.

Police say Michael Roberts was driving the truck westbound on 94. The car, driven by Karla Muro of Lufkin, age 16, pulled onto 94 off of FM 1194 into the truck's path. The truck struck the car's driver-side door.

Roberts was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, and Muro suffered life-threatening injuries. She died on Thursday afternoon in a local hospital.

