Two injured in wreck north of Hudson

Two people were injured in a wreck in Angelina County Wednesday evening.

According to the Hudson police chief, the wreck, involving a pick-up truck and a passenger car happened on Highway 94 at Farm-to-Market 1194 north of Hudson.

A man was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, and a woman involved in the wreck suffered life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released at this time.

