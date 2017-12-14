Lufkin fire marshal: Fire on Laurel Ave. started at portable heater, spread to 2nd house

A fire that started at one trailer house on Lufkin’s Laurel Avenue and spread to another was caused by a malfunctioning portable heater, according to the city fire marshal.

The fires occurred at trailers 17 and 18 at the Laurel Plaza Mobile Home Park Wednesday afternoon. Crews from the Lufkin Fire Department battled the fires, and the Lufkin Police Department assisted at the scene.

Keith Cole, the City of Lufkin fire marshal, said the fire started near a portable heater in one of the homes. After the flames fully engulfed the first trailer house, they spread to another home, Cole said. Neither home was occupied at the time of the fires.

A pet was found dead near the portable heating unit.

Cole said the trailer home where the fire started was a total loss and that the second home is salvageable.

