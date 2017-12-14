Fire destroys home on Lufkin's Southwood Drive

A fire destroyed a home on Lufkin's Southwood Drive early Thursday morning.

Lufkin Fire Department crews battled the blaze, and the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

According to LPD officials, the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. It also didn't have any furniture in it.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

