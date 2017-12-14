Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/14/17

Star Food Mart at 107 North Street: 14 demerits for test strips needed, hot water needed at one sink, use-by dates needed for pre-packaged sandwiches, microwave not kept clean and sanitary, cooking equipment and area not kept clean and sanitary, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.

Super S 1718 East Main: 12 demerits for cap needed for cleaner in back area, one pre-packaged meat product needed to be discarded, ice scoops not stored properly, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, floor areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired, and paper towels needed in bathroom.

Tacos Al Pastor Dianita at 1724 South Street: 9 demerits for use-by dates needed, paper towels needed at hand sink, one knife with a damaged tip needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and men’s toilet needed.

Butcher Boy’s 603 North Street: 7 demerits for use-by dates needed on potato salad and sausage, paper towels needed at all hand wash sinks, ceiling vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired.

Feed Lot at 3813 North Street: 6 demerits for spray bottles not labeled, warewashing sink area needed to be repaired, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Jimmy John’s at 2023 North Street, Suite No. 102: 4 demerits for two spray bottles not labeled.

Schlotsky’s at 2608 North Street: 2 demerits for vents, floors, and wall areas not kept clean and walls and/or ceiling tiles in need of repair.

South Street Chevron at 3228 South Street: 2 demerits for vents not kept clean and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.

Chipotle at 2111 North Street: 2 demerits for one spatula needed to be discarded and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Nacogdoches Nutrition at 4822 North University Drive: 0 demerits.

McDonald’s Walmart location at 4810 North Street: 0 demerits.