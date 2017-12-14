Dayton man arrested for child endangerment after Polk County chase

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he fled from law enforcement in his pickup and led them on a chase while his two children, ages 16 and 10, were in the vehicle.

Kevin Lee Rasberry was booked into the Polk County Jail on two felony charges evading arrest with a vehicle and endangering a child. He has since posted an unspecified bail amount, and he has been released from jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, the PCSO deputy that obtained the probable cause warrant received a call from Rasberry’s wife that said he wanted to hurt himself. The woman also said that Rasberry was driving a Ford F-250 and was on his way to drop off their two children at her house.

When another law enforcement attempted to do a welfare check on Rasberry and his children at McDonald’s, Rasberry allegedly fled and attempted to evade detention. In the process, he placed his 16-year-old son and his 10-year-old daughter in danger of bodily injury or death, the affidavit stated.

After the chase ended in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 59 South, Rasberry was taken into custody, the affidavit stated.

“The children were visibly scared,” the affidavit stated.

