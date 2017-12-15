Crime Stoppers video results in 2 more arrests in Angelina County home burglary

A Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers video resulted in two additional arrests in a Dec. 7 burglary at a home on Register Court in which a group of four people broke in to the residence and stole shotguns, computers, and jewelry.

The first two suspects were arrested at a Lufkin motel on Dec. 8.

Delia Avila, 17, and Morgan Nicole Ibarra, 17, both of Lufkin, were each charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. No bail has been set for Avila, and Ibarra was released from the jail Thursday after she posted an unspecified bail amount.

The other two suspects, Erika Danielle Gordon, of Nacogdoches, and Tony Dwayne Williams Jr., 19, of Lufkin, were arrested and charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation. Williams was also charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, two Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Class C misdemeanor minor in possession of tobacco.

Gordon was released from the jail on Dec. 9 after she posted a bail amount of $5,000. Williams is still being held in the jail, and the collective bail amount for his two misdemeanor charges is $1,022. No bail amount has been set for his felony charges.

According to the arrest affidavit for Avila, an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office detective was assigned to investigator the burglary at the home on Register Court on Dec. 7. The burglary was caught on video by a hidden camera inside the residence.

The initial report by an ACSO deputy stated that four people entered the home and took guns, jewelry, and other items. The video allowed authorities to identify two of the four suspects.

On Dec. 8, the sheriff’s office received information that Williams and Gordon were at the Motel 6 in Lufkin. Three ACSO detectives went to the motel and served arrest warrants on Williams and Gordon, according to the affidavit and a post on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website.

According to one of the affidavits, Williams refused to talk to the ACSO investigators, but Gordon admitted that she, Williams, Avila, and Ibarra were all involved in the burglary. Authorities received numerous tips about all four suspects as a result of the Crime Stoppers video.

An officer with the Lufkin Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office on Tuesday and said he had information that Ibarra wanted to turn herself in, the affidavit stated. A short time later, Ibarra and her mother came to the sheriff’s office.

During an interview with two ACSO detectives, Ibarra said Williams and Gordon picked her up at her house on the day of the burglary, the affidavit stated. She also allegedly said there was another female with them, but she didn’t know her name.

When Williams and Gordon got out of the car, Ibarra asked them what they were doing, and they allegedly responded, “We are going to hit a lick.” When a detective asked Ibarra what she meant, she replied it meant they were going to break into a house and “steal stuff,” the affidavit stated.

“[Ibarra] said that at first, she stayed in the car but eventually gave in to peer pressure and entered the residence,” the affidavit stated. “Once inside, [Williams] gave her a jewelry box and told her to put it in the car.”

Ibarra told the ACSO detectives that she witnessed several guns being taken out of the home as well, the affidavit stated. She also allegedly said she wouldn’t have been involved if she hadn’t been high on Xanax.

