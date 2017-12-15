Angelina County grand jury indicts man who threatened twins with gun on video chat

An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a Lufkin man accused of waving a gun around in a video chat with his ex-wife and insinuating he was going to kill their twin girls.

Christopher Eric Dwire, 38, is charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Dwire was arrested in June following the incident at a home in the 6000 block of FM 2497.

The twin 3-year-old girls had been with Dwire for about two weeks, when he was served court papers saying that his ex-wife was going to get custody of their children, and he got angry. At that point, Dwire started texting his ex-wife and then started a video chat with her.

During the video chat, Dwire allegedly waved a gun around with the two little girls nearby and told the woman that he was going to hell and the two little girls were going to heaven to be with their late grandmother.

Lenderman said that when ACSO deputies got to the scene, Dwire came out of the house with the little girls in his arms and went back inside the home. Dwire allegedly repeated the process several times before the deputies were able to take custody of his children.

The grand jury also indicted the following:

Julie Ann Lewis, 47, of Huntington, on a charge of stalking. Lewis was arrested in November in connection to allegations she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.

Amber Nicole Fipps, 23, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault. Fipps was arrested in May by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly stabbed her husband in the shoulder with a steak knife after they had been arguing all day.

Tiffany June Jackson, 40, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault. Lufkin police arrested Jackson in June after she allegedly chased her ex-boyfriend down the street with a knife and then tried to run him over with her car.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.