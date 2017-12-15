Child hit by vehicle near Lufkin Middle School

A child is being treated for injuries after getting hit by a vehicle near Lufkin Middle School Friday afternoon.

Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said the child will be treated at a Lufkin hospital but they do not anticipate the injuries to be life-threatening.

As of 4:20 p.m., traffic was flowing freely on Denman Avenue, Pebsworth said.

