Diboll couple honors son's memory with huge toy donations

Kathy Parish's home in Diboll, on Friday, looked like the daydream of any toy-loving child. And, she already has homes for each one.

"We will load up tomorrow," said Parish. "I have a friend that is coming. And, we're going to load cars, until we can't get anything else in there."

Parish will be delivering the toys to Texas Children's Hospital on Saturday. But, the energy behind the act goes deeper than just a natural generosity.

"I walked out the door, gave me a hug and said I love you mom and I'll home early," said Parish. "And, he never came home. God decided to call him home that day."

19-year-old Jacob Parrish was killed during a car wreck in September of 2011. But, his mother didn't let her grief take over.

"I told my husband, I'm tired of the black hole and the sadness that I fall into," said Parish. "So, I contacted some of his friends. And, we decided to have a party."

Party goers brought 50 gifts that year, to give in Jacob's name. And, that's when Jacob's ladder was born.

"The next year we had enough to fill up a suburban," said Parish. "And, every year after that we've had to get a box trailer or rent a u-haul or take two to three cars."

Jacob's ladder has given toy donations to multiple hospitals in Texas and, more recently, to hurricane shelters.

"He had a very special place in his heart for children," said Parish. "He never wanted to see anybody sick or hurt. And, he would have given every single thing he had away, if somebody needed it."

Within the next year, Parish plans on taking steps in making "Jacob's ladder" an official, non-profit organization.

