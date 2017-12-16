Angelina County deputies Christmas shop with local kids

Walmart hosted the third annual 'Shop with a Cop', an event that allows local kids to go Christmas shopping with deputies from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Parents work through their grief over the loss of their son by donating toys to hospitals and shelters.More >>
A child is being treated for injuries after getting hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a Lufkin man accused of waving a gun around in a video chat with his ex-wife and insinuating he was going to kill their twin girls.More >>
A Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers video resulted in two additional arrests in a Dec. 7 burglary at a home on Register Court in which a group of four people broke in to the residence and stole shotguns, computers, and jewelry.More >>
