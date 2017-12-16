Angelina County deputies Christmas shop with local kids

For most occasions, the deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office want you to come to them when you need help. Saturday morning, they offered up their skills at picking out toys.

This is the third year that a group of community kids have been paired with law enforcement, for 'Shop with a Cop'.

"We do this for the community, to give back," said Deputy Stephanie Davidson. "It's rewarding for us to see the smiles on the faces of the children. We get a lot of joy by just being able to help out."

The group has partnered with different stores in the past, but this year, the kids are shopping at Walmart.

"It's everything," said store manager, Patrick Cherry. "I mean, it's going to be smiles Christmas morning, smiles today. It just gives them the peace and joy that we all look for in Christmas."

For the family members of the kids, like Claire Edwards, this event seems larger than just a few gifts.

"I think it's a good thing because everyone can see that, even though we're from a small town, we're all close knit," said Edwards. "We're all pretty together for each other."

And, along with the new toys is the possibility of a new friendship.

"They're also meeting the deputies, and they get to see, like, the police aren't that bad," said Edwards. "We see videos all the time about police are. And, this shows them, they're not bad. They're just doing their job."

A job, that these deputies see as never hurting, only helping.

"A lot of kids are afraid of an officer in uniform," said Davidson. "They've seen some stuff that's gone on that paints us in a bad light. So, this is our way to show them that we are not bad. We are good. And, we are there for them and anything they need."

Not only did the kids get to pick out presents for themselves, but they also had the opportunity to select gifts for their family, as well.

