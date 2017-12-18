SFA basketball player honored with National Player of the Week award

From the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletic Department

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - Following a Saturday afternoon performance in which he helped the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team claim its first-ever victory over an SEC opponent, senior guard Ivan Canete earned the title of CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson National Player of the Week Monday morning.

Later Monday, Canete found himself on the receiving end of more individual accolades Monday afternoon when the Lake Worth, Fla., product was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his collegiate career.

In Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Canete and the 'Jacks matched up with LSU for the first time in program history and Canete provided a multitude of winning moves down the stretch to help the 'Jacks walk out of the Maravich Center with an 83-82 triumph over the Tigers.

As part of his season and game-high 20-point effort, the final year man out of Lake Worth, Fla., scored the last seven points for SFA - including the eventual game-winning layup with 5.9 seconds to go - to help the 'Jacks continue their best start since 2012-13.

Canete shot 8-of-11 (72.7-percent) from the field and connected on four of his five (80-percent) three-point tries while also dishing out four assists in the victory. The 'Jacks' win over LSU also marked the program's first over a current SEC team since 1970 when they defeated Texas A&M 89-82 in College Station, Texas. At that time, the Aggies competed in the Southwest Conference.

The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I college basketball. At the conclusion of the 2015-16 season, SFA's Thomas Walkup was named the school's first-ever Lou Henson Award winner after putting the finishing touches on one of the greatest careers in Lumberjack men's basketball history.

The award is named in honor of Lou Henson who retired after a spectacular coaching career that lasted 41 years. When he left the game in 2005, he was sixth all-time in career NCAA Division I wins with 779. He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State and is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the Final Four.

Tuesday night in Columbia, Mo., Canete and the rest of the Lumberjacks will try to build on their 10-1 start when they shoot for a second-straight victory over an SEC adversary when SFA does battle with Missouri at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

2017-18 Lou Henson National Players of the Week

Nov. 13 | Ike Smith | Georgia Southern

Nov. 20 | Femi Olujobi | North Carolina A&T

Nov. 27 | Max Heidegger | UC Santa Barbara

Dec. 4 | Chima Moneke | UC Davis

Dec. 11 | Tayler Persons | Ball State

Dec. 18 | Ivan Canete | SFA

