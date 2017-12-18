Jasper PD: 1 man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs, gun, cash

Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man on a long list of drug and firearm charges after they served a warrant on a home on Othello Monday and found several different types of narcotics, a sawed-off shotgun, a large amount of cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Christopher John Kyle was arrested and charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 A between 4 ounces and 5 pounds in a drug-free zone, third-degree felony possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds in a drug-free zone, third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree felony prohibited weapon, and third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 4 between 28 and 200 grams.

According to a press release, Jasper PD narcotics investigators went to a home in the 200 block of W. Othello to check out reports that drugs were being sold at that location. When the investigators got to the scene, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the house.

After the Jasper PD investigators requested permission to search the house, Kyle, the home owner, said no, the affidavit stated. At that point, the investigators requested and got a search warrant from District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.

Once the JPD investigators got the search warrant, they returned to the home and executed the search warrant.

Kyle was arrested at the scene after the Jasper PD investigators found several different types of drugs, a sawed-off shotgun, cash, and drug paraphernalia in the home, the affidavit stated.

