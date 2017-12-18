A First Alert Weather Day on tap for Tuesday

A potent upper level storm system will pull out of New Mexico and into the state of Texas on Tuesday. As that happens, we will see an 80% chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms develop across our part of the state.

Since the weather will be wet, stormy, and rather disruptive on Tuesday, we have declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day.

There is a very low risk of severe weather, but we cannot completely rule out one or two strong storms moving through the Piney Woods on Tuesday afternoon and evening. If anything were to turn severe, damaging winds would be the main threat.

While the severe threat is low, the one certainty is the heavy rainfall that will accompany this storm system. We are looking at an additional one-to-two inches of rain to occur from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening before a Pacific front moves through and clears us out for the middle part of the week.

Since we have drought conditions rather prevalent throughout East Texas, the rain we receive in the next 24 to 36 hours will be much welcomed.

