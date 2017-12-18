Angelina County DPS: Traffic stop results in 2 felony drug arrests, seizure of meth

A traffic stop by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper resulted in two felony drug arrests and the seizure of more than 28 grams of methamphetamine Saturday.

Johnathan David Prather, 27, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charge. His bail amount has been set at $7,500.

Emily Dawn Ford, 19, of Nederland, is also still being held at the county jail. She was charged with state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two state-jail felony capias warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Her collective bail amount has been set at $16,000.

According to a press release, a DPS trooper stopped a 1992 Chevrolet pickup on FM 842 for traffic violations at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found meth, the press release stated.

Prather was the driver of the pickup, and Ford was a passenger in the vehicle. They were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

