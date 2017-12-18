Nacogdoches man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl

A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a Nacogdoches man accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in August.

Freddy Joe Watts, 20, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the text of the indictment, Watts sexually assaulted the girl on three different dates in August.

The indictment was filed on Nov. 3 and Watts was arrested on the charge on Saturday. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

