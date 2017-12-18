Diboll man puts poinsettia at each grave belonging to young children

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this evening in the 1800 block of Spence Street.More >>
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this evening in the 1800 block of Spence Street.More >>
The flu outbreak has not only hit harder, but earlier for the U.S. Just ahead of the holidays flu causes are spreading through Lufkin.More >>
The flu outbreak has not only hit harder, but earlier for the U.S. Just ahead of the holidays flu causes are spreading through Lufkin.More >>
Each December, an East Texas man carries out a labor of love. He's been putting poinsettias on the graves of children and babies for 8 years now, little ones he didn't even know.More >>
Each December, an East Texas man carries out a labor of love. He's been putting poinsettias on the graves of children and babies for 8 years now, little ones he didn't even know.More >>
As a new year approaches people of all ages often reflect on their past, but few turn those memories into books. East Texas News spoke to four first-time authors from Lufkin.More >>
As a new year approaches people of all ages often reflect on their past, but few turn those memories into books. East Texas News spoke to four first-time authors from Lufkin.More >>
A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a Nacogdoches man accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in August.More >>
A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a Nacogdoches man accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in August.More >>