Flu cases spreading in Lufkin just before the holidays

The flu outbreak has not only hit harder, but earlier for the U.S. Just ahead of the holidays, flu cases are spreading through Lufkin.

“The flu seems like it hit about two weeks ago, and it's been increasing in frequency,” said Robert Kistler, a doctor at the In and Out Clinic.

Kistler said they’ve seen almost 12 cases of the flu every day.

“It is the worst outbreak and an earlier outbreak than usual,” Kitsler said.

According to Kistler, January and February are the months he normally gets flu patients, but this year it's happening right before Christmas.

The flu outbreak has pressured many residents to get vaccinated.

“I’ve had the flu in the past, and I know how it is without the shot,” said Lufkin native, Halee Oliver. “I also know the symptoms are less when you do get the shot.”

Two years ago, Oliver and her daughter caught the flu and since then, she's done what she can to prevent it from happening.

"I know I'm protecting myself, I’m protecting my child, and I’m protecting everybody I come into contact with,” Oliver said.

Kistler recommends everyone to be cautious of the flu because it can lead to other illness.

With two months of the flu season left, he recommends everyone to get their flu shot before it's too late.

